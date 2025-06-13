Oil and Gas Industry of Turkmenistan: From Ekerem to Zaunguz Karakum – Growth in Production, Drilling Successes, and Innovations

At the oil and gas fields of the Balkan province, western Turkmenistan —Ekerem and North Goturdepe—significant results have been achieved in drilling operations.

From January to May 2025, 19,500 meters were drilled at Ekerem. Most of these depths met the drillers’ expectations and proved suitable for operational purposes. During this period, two wells were completed, and drilling continues on another well.

At one of the wells in the North Goturdepe field, an industrial inflow of oil was obtained.

The drilling of this well utilized the “Uralmash-3D” drilling rig from the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, in the Lebap province, eastern Turkmenistan, exploration work is being conducted by the “Lebapnebitgazgözleg” oil and gas exploration expedition of the State Corporation “Turkmengeology.”

At an exploration well drilled at the North Gazlydepe field, a significant inflow of natural gas was obtained. Experts say that the well’s output is 420,000 cubic meters of natural gas and 5 tons of gas condensate per day. Rich natural gas reserves were discovered at depths of 3,085–3,089 and 3,010–3,012 meters.

Natural gas has been extracted at this field for many years. As a result, productive wells are considered low-pressure wells. However, specialists believe that this field is rich in resources.

Exploration activities are also underway in the Zaunguz Karakum.

The Zaunguz Karakum is a gas-producing area in the northern part of the Karakum Desert, where several gas condensate fields of Turkmenistan are located.

Here, the State Corporation “Turkmengeology” and the “Turkmengaz” Concern have planned the drilling of exploration and appraisal-production wells at sulfur-free gas fields for 2024–2026.

Last year, industrial inflows of natural gas were obtained at the Chartak and Tachmuradov fields.

From January to April 2025, the Lebap oil and gas production department, Lebapgazçykaryş—a division of the State Concern Turkmengaz—extracted over 3.207 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 11,600 tons of gas condensate.

A significant portion of the department’s commercial natural gas is exported to China. To ensure uninterrupted supply, the extracted gas is continuously fed into the high-pressure Malay-Bagtyyarlyk pipeline.

During this period, fuel transported through the pipeline totaled nearly 1.8 billion cubic meters.

Scientific advancements continue to support the achievements of drillers and geologists. Recently, professors from the Geology and Geochemistry Department at Yagshigeldi Kakayev International Oil and Gas University patented an Innovative Hydraulic Device for Displacing Air from Drill Pipe Cavities.

This device facilitates the filling of drilling and casing pipes with fluid during their descent while effectively eliminating air accumulations from internal cavities. Tested at the Galkynysh gas field at depths of 1,600, 2,350, 3,496, and 4,190 meters, the equipment has proven its ability to mitigate drilling obstacles caused by pressure fluctuations at the well bottom.

Additionally, the university has developed a Pneumatic Cleaning Device, designed to wash and clean drilling rigs and their components, ensuring time efficiency, water conservation, and environmental safety. ///nCa, 13 June 2025 (based on materials from the newspaper “Nebit-Gaz”)