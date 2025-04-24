TEIF 2025: Zoomlion Strengthens Cooperation with Turkmenistan

At the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investments to Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025), Li Xiangbo, Deputy General Director of Overseas Companies at Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Limited, emphasized Turkmenistan’s importance as a strategic partner in the company’s global strategy and Zoomlion’s contribution to the development of the country’s key energy projects.

Founded in 1992, the Chinese corporation Zoomlion is a leader in the construction machinery industry, specializing in the development and production of high-tech equipment for construction, mining, and agriculture. Guided by the principle of “technology and service as the foundation,” the company actively supports global infrastructure development and coordinated industrial growth.

Turkmenistan, as a key energy hub in Central Asia, holds a special place in Zoomlion’s globalization strategy. Li Xiangbo expressed gratitude to the State Concern “Turkmengas” for its trust and support, noting that the company leverages its professional expertise to implement major projects such as the transnational TAPI gas pipeline and the development of the Galkynysh gas field, one of the largest in the world. He also said that Zoomlion is working on opening its representative office in Ashgabat.

Contribution to the TAPI Project and Galkynysh Field

Zoomlion serves as the primary equipment supplier for the TAPI project, having exported approximately 100 units of high-tech machinery to Turkmenistan, including excavators, bulldozers, and specialized equipment. The machinery has been adapted to operate in Turkmenistan’s challenging geological conditions, withstanding sandstorms and high temperatures. These modifications have increased construction efficiency by over 20%.

The Galkynysh gas field, which supplies gas for the TAPI pipeline, benefits significantly from Zoomlion’s large-scale equipment. The machinery performs critical operations such as excavation, lifting, and transportation, enabling the field to achieve a production capacity of 95 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Zoomlion plans to continue close cooperation with the State Concern “Turkmengas,” focusing on three key areas:

Technical Adaptation: The company will further modify equipment to operate in Turkmenistan’s arid and sandy conditions, ensuring stable and long-term performance. Environmentally Friendly Operations: In response to Turkmenistan’s need to reduce methane emissions, Zoomlion is promoting the use of equipment with alternative energy sources, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint. Employment Support: The TAPI project is expected to create around 12,000 jobs. Zoomlion plans to localize its service operations, training local specialists and providing high-quality technical maintenance.

Li Xiangbo praised Turkmenistan’s stable policies, its vast reserves of oil, gas, and mineral resources, and its sustained economic growth. “This land is home not only to the world-famous Akhal-Teke horses but also to the kind, hospitable, and sincere Turkmen people,” he remarked.

Zoomlion will continue to actively support Turkmenistan’s energy and infrastructure projects, contributing to the region’s sustainable development and prosperity. ///nCa, 23 April 2025