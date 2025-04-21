Palandöken Economic Forum Set to Kick Off in Erzurum, Türkiye

Erzurum Palandoken Ski Resort

The eastern Turkish province of Erzurum, designated as the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Tourism Capital of 2025, is set to host the Palandöken Economic Forum on April 26-27, 2025. The highly anticipated Forum, themed “An Equitable Future in a Smart World: Intelligent Economies and Global Inequality”, will bring together distinguished international figures, including state authorities, academics and business professionals, to discuss the impact of digital transformation, with a particular focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI), from the perspective of various economies.

During the Forum’s five primary and two special sessions, keynote speakers from various ECO nations will join experts from other countries, including Switzerland, France, the UK, the USA, and the UAE, to discuss various economic issues. In addition to these sessions, the Forum will feature significant activities, including a summit with tourism ministers, a planting ceremony on behalf of the ECO countries, and the opening of the Northeastern Anatolia Regional Career Fair (KUDAKAF’25).

Erzurum Castle and City View

Erzurum: A Year-Round Tourism Gem

Erzurum, the conference’s host city, lies on the outskirts of Palandöken, one of the country’s key winter tourism destinations. The Palandöken Ski Resort features legendary slopes, Türkiye’s longest ski track, and illuminated tracks for night skiing experiences. Thanks to this facility, the city holds the first European Capital of Winter Sports for 2025, awarded by ACES (European Capitals and Cities of Sports Federation).

Yakutiye Madrasa

However, Erzurum also boasts a wealth of natural and historical attractions, making it a captivating place to visit in all seasons. Especially, the upcoming spring months offer an ideal period to discover the city while trekking through its unique historical, cultural, and natural marvels!

Known as the gateway to Anatolia, Erzurum was on the ancient Silk Road and has served as a habitation for centuries. Many historical sites that witnessed the city’s deep history await discovery under the balmy spring sun. From the Ulu Mosque, dating back to the Saltukids, and the Seljuk architectural monument of the Double Minaret Madrasa to Yakutiye Madrasa from the Ilkhanid period and Üç Kümbetler (Three Tombs), among the most beautiful examples of monumental tombs in Anatolia, each historic site tells a different story from the city’s storied past. Historical houses also take visitors on a voyage through time. Among them are the home of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Turkish Republic, as well as the building where the historic Congress of Erzurum convened, laying the foundations of the republic.

Double Minaret Madrasa

Travellers can also revel in some breathtaking natural wonders in Erzurum, situated along the scenic route of the Eastern Express. Türkiye’s one of the tallest waterfalls, the Tortum Waterfall, and a namesake natural lake in the CittaSlow town of Uzundere leave visitors awestruck with gushing waters, endemic plants, birds, and butterflies. Narman, the “Land of the Red Fairies”, lures visitors with its red-coloured cone-shaped rock formations. The surreal atmosphere of these majestic fairy chimneys, which you can explore on foot or by bicycle or horse, creates a scene straight out of a fantasy. Meanwhile, the blue volcanic lakes among lush valleys in İspir Yedigöller invite travellers to a peaceful retreat in nature. The historic town of Oltu, renowned for its unique Oltu stone incorporated into numerous souvenirs and jewellery, and the Çoruh River, a favoured destination for rafting and canoeing, enhance Erzurum’s natural charm.

Gastronomy- Cag Kebap

No visit to Erzurum is complete without savouring its famous local tastes. The city’s most famous dish is hands down cağ kebabı, made by grilling lamb meat horizontally on skewers. Traditional dishes like İspir beans and kadayıf dolması, a delicious dessert made by wrapping kadayıf (a lightly baked thread-like dough) with walnuts, covering it with eggs, frying in a pan and then syruping, also aren’t to be missed. Many geographically marked products, such as Civil cheese, Karnavas dut pekmezi (molasses) and Erzurum su böreği (pastry), showcase the city’s rich gastronomic tradition.

Tortum Waterfall Erzurum

///nCa, 21 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)