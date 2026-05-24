White House Hosts Credential Presentation Ceremony for Turkmen Ambassador

An official meeting took place in Washington on May 21, 2026, during which Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Esen Aydogdyyev presented his Letters of Credence to U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

During the ceremony, the diplomat and Trump exchanged warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of the top leadership of Turkmenistan and the United States. The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.

The sides particularly emphasized the importance of Turkmen-U.S. relations, which have developed over more than 34 years of stable and multifaceted dialogue.

During the talks, Aydogdyyev and Trump reaffirmed the mutual interest of the United States and Turkmenistan in further deepening bilateral partnership in key areas of shared interest.

Esen Aydogdyyev, who previously served as Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia, was appointed head of the Turkmen diplomatic mission in the United States in early March 2026. ///nCa, 24 May 2026