Turkmenistan signs a package of documents with foreign partners at the “White City Ashgabat 2026” forum

The first day of the “White City Ashgabat 2026” international exhibition and conference culminated in a significant practical result: Turkmenistan signed a solid package of documents with foreign partners aimed at expanding infrastructure and investment cooperation.

11 documents cover three strategic areas: digital energy, heavy industry, and the large-scale development of the capital’s urban infrastructure.

1. Digitalization and international cooperation in energy and chemical industries

This block of agreements was aimed at attracting high-tech companies and establishing long-term partnerships in the energy and communications sectors:

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the key agencies of the country (the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan, and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan) and the Singapore-based technology group “Bitdeer Technologies Group”.

Further, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in repair and technical maintenance services for the “Garabogazkarbamid” ammonia and urea production plant was inked. This is a multilateral agreement between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, Türkiye’s “Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş”, and Japan’s “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific, Pte. Ltd” and “Mitsubishi Corporation Machinery Inc.”.

The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan secured the fundamental terms of cooperation by signing an Agreement on non-binding key terms with Japan’s “Muroosystems Corporation”.

The State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with “Hong Kong Richie Sweet Co., Ltd” of the People’s Republic of China.

2. Modernization of road transport infrastructure

Another highly significant group of documents focuses on attracting European engineering expertise and advanced Chinese heavy machinery.

The Ministry of Highways of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the well-known German engineering company “Inros Lackner SE”.

The Ministry concluded two agreements with leading manufacturers from the People’s Republic of China — a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with “Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.” and a Memorandum of Cooperation with “Sinotruk Hong Kong Capital Holding Limited”.

3. Development of social infrastructure in Ashgabat

A vital part of the document package consists entirely of contracts issued by the Ashgabat City Administration, signed by representatives of the private sector of Turkmenistan. All of them are directed towards the construction and landscaping of the Bagyr residential complex in the Büzmeýin district of the capital:

The contract for the preparation of the project design and the construction, including landscaping of the surrounding area, of two secondary schools (720 seats each) was awarded to a Turkmen company — “Gök depeler” Economic Society.

The same enterprise, “Gök depeler”, received a contract for the construction of a 320-seat kindergarten in the same residential area.

The preparation of the project design and the construction of a new health center in the Bagyr residential complex will be carried out by the private Turkmen company “Hil merkez” Private Enterprise.

Thus, the list of documents signed on the platform of the “White City Ashgabat 2026” conference demonstrates a comprehensive approach to the development of both the city and the country’s economy as a whole: from attracting Singaporean IT investors and Japanese technologies to addressing targeted social needs within the capital.

DOCUMENTS SIGNED:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan, and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, and the “Bitdeer Technologies Group” of the Republic of Singapore. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in repair and technical maintenance services for the “Garabogazkarbamid” plant between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” and Japan’s “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific, Pte. Ltd” and “Mitsubishi Corporation Machinery Inc.”, and Türkiye’s “Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş”. Agreement on non-binding key terms between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and Japan’s “Muroosystems Corporation”. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” and “Hong Kong Richie Sweet Co., Ltd” of the People’s Republic of China. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Highways of Turkmenistan and “Inros Lackner SE” of the Federal Republic of Germany. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Highways of Turkmenistan and “Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.” of the People’s Republic of China. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Highways of Turkmenistan and “Sinotruk Hong Kong Capital Holding Limited” of the People’s Republic of China. A contract between the Ashgabat City Administration and the “Gök depeler” Economic Society regarding the preparation of the project design and the construction, including landscaping of the surrounding area, of a 720-seat secondary school in the Bagyr residential complex of the Büzmeýin district of Ashgabat city. A contract between the Ashgabat City Administration and the “Gök depeler” Economic Society regarding the preparation of the project design and the construction, including landscaping of the surrounding area, of a second 720-seat secondary school in the Bagyr residential complex of the Büzmeýin district of Ashgabat city. A contract between the Ashgabat City Administration and the “Gök depeler” Economic Society regarding the preparation of the project design and the construction, including landscaping of the surrounding area, of a 320-seat kindergarten in the Bagyr residential complex of the Büzmeýin district of Ashgabat city. A contract between the Ashgabat City Administration and the “Hil merkez” Private Enterprise regarding the preparation of the project design and the construction of a health center in the Bagyr residential complex of the Büzmeýin district of Ashgabat city.

/// nCa, 24 May 2026