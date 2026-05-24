Concept of Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship in the CIS in 2026 Circulated as an Official Document of the UN General Assembly

The Concept of the Chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026 has been published and circulated as an official document of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly under agenda item 126 entitled “Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and other organizations” with the symbol A/80/722.

The circulation of this document within the framework of the UN General Assembly reflects Turkmenistan’s consistent efforts aimed at strengthening constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation within the CIS area, as well as promoting the principles of multilateralism, good-neighbourliness, trust and sustainable development.

The Concept outlines the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026, including the strengthening of political and diplomatic dialogue, expansion of trade and economic partnership, enhancement of transport and transit connectivity, development of energy cooperation, as well as humanitarian and cultural ties.

Particular attention is devoted to issues of maintaining peace, security and stability, improving mechanisms of preventive diplomacy, and expanding cooperation between the CIS and the United Nations system in the interests of sustainable development and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. ///Permanent mission pf Turkmenistan to the UN, 19 May 2026