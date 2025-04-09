Turkmenistan launches a Video-Supported Treatment (VST) platform for TB patients

Turkmenistan has launched a Video-Supported Treatment (VST) platform for TB patients, representing an innovative approach to TB therapy. The platform is currently undergoing pilot testing at the Center for Tuberculosis Prevention and Treatment of the Directorate of Infectious Disease Centers in Ashgabat. It is planned to expand its coverage to all velayats of the country.

Before the introduction of VST, TB patients undergoing outpatient treatment had to regularly visit TB cabinets at their local clinics to take medicines under the supervision of a health worker. The new approach allows patients to confirm medicines intake via video after registering on the platform through their doctor or nurse, making the treatment process more flexible and convenient for everyone. This is especially important for patients who find it difficult to regularly visit health care facilities – elderly patients, women with children, people with disabilities, and patients with drug-resistant TB from remote regions of the country.

For health workers, the VST launching opens up new horizons in TB treatment. The system allows to improve control over medicines intake, reduce the burden on medical facilities and increase the overall effectiveness of therapy. This approach not only improves the quality of treatment, but also makes it more accessible and cost-effective.

The VST platform was implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in cooperation with the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan (#NRCST) with financial support from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

To download the application and register, please contact your doctor. ///nCa, 9 April 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)