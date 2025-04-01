The National Leader of Turkmenistan Visits the Balkan Province: Focus on Preparations for the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

On 31 March 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, embarked on a working trip to the Balkan province.

During his visit, Hero-Arkadag reviewed projects for new facilities planned for construction along the Caspian coast and discussed the implementation of regional development programs as well as preparations for upcoming international events.

The National Leader arrived at the Avaza Sports Complex, where he met with Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers and heads of military and law enforcement agencies. During the meeting, proposals for the further development of the coastal region and the construction of various facilities were presented.



Special emphasis was placed on preparations for the United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. In the Avaza National Tourist Zone, a comprehensive plan detailing the placement of buildings for international events, including their architectural designs, interior, and exterior finishing, was presented.

Berdimuhamedov provided a number of recommendations, highlighting the importance of ensuring that all facilities adhere to modern standards.

Arkadag noted that the upcoming forum will serve as a continuation of the Forum of Ministers of Transport of Landlocked Developing Countries, previously held under Turkmenistan’s initiative within the framework of the United Nations.

Preparations for this significant international event must align with Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality, and a coordinated approach should be adopted to ensure the seamless collaboration of all involved entities in constructing and equipping the venues, as well as in organizing the forum at a high level, stressed Arkadag.

During a working meeting, discussions covered various aspects of preparing for the forum, including guest reception and the provision of necessary conditions for a successful event. As part of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy, a series of meetings and negotiations with delegations from participating countries are planned.

A key focus was the engagement of young people fluent in foreign languages to assist at the forum. The National Leader underscored that the active participation of youth in international events is crucial for their educational development and professional experience.

Hero-Arkadag stressed that, given Turkmenistan’s role as a host for international conferences and forums, significant attention must be devoted to organizational aspects to ensure these events meet the highest standards.

Information was also provided on transportation and communication services that will be available to guests attending the forum.

Additionally, Hero-Arkadag emphasized that all necessary conditions would be created for the media to effectively cover the event.

During his trip to the Balkan province, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited the construction site of a two-lane automobile bridge on the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz highway, which extends to the Kazakhstan’s border.

DPM B. Annamammedov [construction, industry, energy] briefed on the progress of construction, emphasizing the bridge’s significance in enhancing trade and passenger traffic between different regions and neighboring countries.



Berdimuhamedov noted that the timely completion of this project is critical for the development of Garabogazgol’s natural resources and the effective utilization of the area’s economic potential. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring the durability and strength of construction materials used in the project.

Following this visit, the National Leader took a helicopter to the Avaza National Tourist Zone, continuing his working trip across the Balkan province. ///nCa, 1 April 2025