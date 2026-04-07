Export Club Launches in Turkmenistan: A New Platform for Foreign Economic Activity Development

The Export Club Turkmenistan has been established as a professional community designed to unite active exporters and entrepreneurs planning to enter international markets. The project focuses on practical interaction and knowledge sharing among participants in foreign economic activity.

The club’s core concept is captured in its motto: “90 minutes a month with those who already export.” Unlike traditional educational courses, the Export Club format moves away from lectures. Instead, meetings will consist of live discussions, real-world case studies, and professional networking.

The platform is open to a wide range of participants, including:

Executives of manufacturing and service companies;

Businesses in the pre-export preparation stage;

Consultants and experts in logistics, certification, and international law.

Meetings will be held monthly in an offline format (at member company offices, business centers, or cafes). Each session, lasting up to two hours, will be dedicated to a specific practical theme.

The community’s first meeting is scheduled for 2 May 2026. The central discussion will focus on the most pressing issues of the export cycle: “Transport, Documentation, and Insurance.” Participants will analyze logistics routes, documentation requirements, and risk mitigation methods for international shipments.

Organizers emphasize that participation in Export Club Turkmenistan is free of charge. This ensures the platform is accessible to both large corporations and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to diversify their sales markets.

Prospective members must complete a preliminary registration. Applications for the inaugural meeting will be accepted until 18 April 2026 via a specialized online form. Contacts: Export Club of Turkmenistan – exportclubtm@gmail.com, tel: +993 62 50 77 72

The establishment of such a club is a timely step aligned with the national strategy to increase Turkmenistan’s non-resource exports. Direct dialogue between producers will facilitate faster solutions to the logistical and legal challenges businesses face when entering regional and international markets. /// nCa, 7 April 2026