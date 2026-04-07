China’s energy strategy: Portfolio and power in gas market

Gökçe Nur Ataman, Energy investment specialist

Diversified pipelines and LNG imports give China gas security and pricing leverage amid the Gulf crisis

China’s natural gas market is transitioning from a domestically driven supply structure toward an import-based rebalancing phase. The country’s natural gas import structure does not rely on a single supplier; rather, it is based on a diversified and multi-layered portfolio strategy across both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), granting China significant bargaining power in the global gas market. While the country meets approximately 40% of its gas demand through imports, a substantial portion of these imports is delivered as LNG via maritime routes, with the remainder supplied through pipelines.

Range of supplier portfolio

On the pipeline gas side, China’s largest supplier is Central Asia, particularly Turkmenistan, which alone accounts for approximately 45% of China’s pipeline gas imports. Russia follows, with its share approaching the 35 to 40% range, while Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Myanmar also contribute smaller volumes to the system.

On the liquefied natural gas (LNG) side, Australia stands out as the leading supplier by a wide margin, followed by producers such as Qatar, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and, periodically, the U.S., with Australia alone capable of meeting roughly one-third of total LNG imports. This structure demonstrates that China is deliberately pursuing a strategy of source diversification and seeks to avoid excessive dependence on any single supplier.

Long-term cooperation with Russia, in particular, plays a critical role in supporting China’s supply security. According to a statement by a Chinese state-controlled gas company, additional gas flows delivered via the Power of Siberia pipeline and continuous volumes from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project have the capacity to more than compensate for potential supply disruptions from Qatar. Given that Qatari LNG constitutes only around 6% of China’s annual gas consumption of approximately 400 billion cubic meters (bcm), such disruptions would have a limited impact on China’s energy security.

In this context, two key factors stand out. The first is China’s multilayered supply portfolio, which strategically combines pipeline gas and LNG sources, enabling the country to maintain market stability in the face of regional geopolitical risks and potential tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The second factor is storage. In recent years, and more specifically over the past year before the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict took its toll, China has accumulated substantial oil stocks. Today, these stocks are estimated to cover approximately 110 to 140 days of consumption.

China is not included in the International Energy Agency (IEA) decision regarding the use of strategic petroleum reserves and is not expected to be included. However, commercial stocks are available, and refineries can utilize these inventories when necessary.

On the demand side, China has significantly electrified its transportation sector, leading to a declining trend in gasoline and diesel demand. While this does not fully insulate China, it provides an important buffer mechanism. Overall, the system contains flexibility and alternatives. Certain sectors and regions may be more affected than others, but the general outlook remains manageable for now. The key determining factor is the duration of disruptions in the Middle East.

Categories of contracts

In terms of contract structures, China’s import portfolio is divided into two categories: pipeline gas contracts and LNG contracts.

On the pipeline gas side, agreements with Russia are largely long-term and oil-indexed. Gas transported via the Power of Siberia pipeline is priced under long-term take-or-pay mechanisms similar to traditional European contracts and is typically linked to oil prices, making it less exposed to spot market volatility. Central Asian gas follows a similar structure, relying on long-term and predominantly oil-linked pricing mechanisms, which provides China with both supply security and price stability.

In contrast, the LNG side presents a more hybrid structure. China’s national companies, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have signed long-term LNG contracts with producers such as Qatar and Australia, many of which include oil-indexed formulas, particularly linked to Brent crude.

However, in recent years, Chinese buyers have become more active in the spot LNG market, developing short-term and even arbitrage-oriented trading strategies. This indicates that China is gradually moving away from a purely oil-indexed contract structure toward more flexible and market-based pricing mechanisms such as Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and spot LNG, although it has not fully transitioned to this model.

Therefore, China’s gas import model represents a combination of two distinct systems: on one side, long-term, oil-indexed pipeline gas from suppliers such as Russia and Turkmenistan that ensures supply security. On the other hand, LNG flows from Australia, Qatar and other producers that are partly oil-indexed but increasingly influenced by spot market dynamics.

This hybrid structure provides China with both price optimization and geopolitical flexibility, while also signaling the emergence of a new era in which global gas price formation is no longer solely dependent on Western hubs such as Title Transfer Facility (TTF) and Henry Hub.

Transport, price problems

Beyond supply availability in Asia, transportation of gas remains significantly more challenging. The Northern Sea Route along Russia’s Arctic coastline is the shortest path to Asian buyers, but it is only open to maritime traffic during part of the year. Russia’s potential strategy of halting LNG deliveries to Europe and redirecting cargoes to Asia would be difficult to implement due to long-term contractual obligations and the need for a larger fleet of ice-class tankers. At other times, cargoes bound for Asia must transit either the Suez Canal or the Cape of Good Hope, which, according to shipping data and projections, can take up to twice as long depending on the route.

Since early March, Russia has been avoiding the Suez route following a fire incident involving an LNG tanker carrying Russian cargo off the Libyan coast. Moscow described the incident as an attack by Ukrainian naval unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the Libyan coastline, while Ukraine has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Following the Middle East crisis, it is noted that redirection to Asia would only be viable at significantly discounted prices due to the sharp increase in LNG freight rates. Considering the rise in LNG prices, even substantial discounts on Russian LNG may still render it expensive for price-sensitive Asian buyers, particularly in China. As Russia’s primary customer, China could absorb additional LNG volumes from Russia, but it is likely to demand considerable price discounts.

Although Qatari LNG represents only a limited share of China’s total gas demand, recent developments are affecting both prices and supply. While China manages these effects in a controlled manner, their impact is expected to be felt across the system in the coming months. Buyers holding oil-indexed long-term LNG contracts, which constitute the majority of LNG agreements, will begin to see the impact of rising oil prices reflected in gas prices within three to six months. China’s pipeline gas contracts are also oil-indexed, with a longer lag effect, indicating that high oil prices will be felt throughout the year and may lead to the emergence of different price optimization strategies.

However, the impacts are not limited to prices alone. Due to rising spot LNG prices in Asia, replacing lost supply in the short term will become more difficult. The greatest burden of these losses is expected to fall on the industrial sector, particularly the chemical industry, which plays a central role in China’s gas consumption. ///Cross post from Daily Sabah (https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/op-ed/chinas-energy-strategy-portfolio-and-power-in-gas-market )