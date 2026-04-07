A mini-football tournament was held in Romania for World Health Day

On April 4, 2026, in the lead-up to World Health Day in honor of Turkmenistan’s 35th anniversary of Independence and the year’s motto “Year 2026 -“Independent, Permanent Neutral Turkmenistan – homeland of purposeful Heavenly Horses”, a friendly mini-football tournament was held among Turkmen students and citizens of Turkmenistan living in Romania. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania organized the tournament, with the participation of Turkmen youth.

At the beginning of the event, the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of promoting a healthy lifestyle and developing mass sports was noted.

The tournament brought together seven youth teams from various cities in Romania, including Bucharest, Oradea, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, and other cities. The competition was held in an atmosphere of fair play and unity.

Following the tournament, the “Turan” team (Cluj-Napoca) took first place, “Arkadag” (Bucharest) took second place, and the Embassy team took third place. The winners and top players were awarded medals, certificates, and cups.

Tournament participants expressed gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for its attention to the development of a healthy lifestyle, mass sports, and high-performance sports, and emphasized the importance of such initiatives, especially in the context of World Health Day, as an important reminder of the value of a healthy lifestyle. ///nCa, 7 April 2026 (in cooperatuon with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)