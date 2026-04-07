National Leader of Turkmenistan Congratulates Speaker of Russia’s Upper House

A telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, according to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH).

Berdimuhamedov, on his own behalf and on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, congratulated the Speaker of the Russian Parliament’s upper house on her 77th birthday. He extended wishes for strong health, happiness, and success in her state, political, and international endeavors.

Highlighting Valentina Matviyenko’s reputation as a distinguished statesperson and a “sincere, long-standing friend of Turkmenistan,” Berdimuhamedov emphasized her significant personal contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations. He specifically noted her role in expanding multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

The National Leader also praised Matviyenko’s influence on the global stage, citing her efforts in developing broad international parliamentary dialogue, expanding humanitarian and cultural ties, providing new momentum and structure to the international women’s movement.

In return, the Chairperson of the Federation Council expressed her gratitude for the warm wishes. She underscored the National Leader’s vital role in furthering the traditionally friendly relations between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan, based on a foundation of mutual respect. ///nCa, 7 April 2026