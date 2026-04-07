Turkmenistan Expands Energy Partnerships at OTC Asia 2026 in Kuala Lumpur

Turkmenistan continues to strengthen its engagement with the global energy community through active participation in the Offshore Technology Conference Asia 2026 (OTC Asia), held in Kuala Lumpur from 31 March to 2 April.

Hosted by PETRONAS, the event brought together more than 25,000 participants from over 80 countries, including leading energy companies, policymakers, technology providers and academic institutions. OTC Asia reaffirmed its position as one of the Asia-Pacific region’s key platforms for offshore energy dialogue, innovation and cooperation.

A central theme of this year’s conference was the need to build a more resilient and integrated energy system. In his keynote address, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of PETRONAS Tengku Muhammad Taufik emphasized the critical role of technology in accelerating innovation, strengthening supply reliability and enhancing integration across the energy value chain. Discussions throughout the event focused on practical and scalable solutions in offshore development, digitalisation and sustainable energy growth.

Focus on international cooperation and capability development

Participation by representatives of Turkmenistan’s energy sector, supported by Turkmen Energy Forum, highlighted the country’s commitment to maintaining close engagement with global industry developments and expanding international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the conference, a series of targeted meetings was held with industry stakeholders, training providers and academic institutions. These discussions focused on developing practical cooperation in offshore capability enhancement, technical training and knowledge transfer — key priorities in the ongoing modernisation of Turkmenistan’s energy sector.

Particular attention was given to strengthening ties with Malaysian partners, including PETRONAS, which remains one of Turkmenistan’s long-standing international energy investors.

Engagement with leading academic and training institutions

Among the key meetings were discussions with representatives of Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), including Professor Ir. Dr. Hilmi Mukhtar and the academic team. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in education and professional training for the oil and gas sector.

This includes the potential involvement of UTP and its professional training arm, the Centre for Advanced, Professional & Executive Education (CAPE), in upcoming energy events in Turkmenistan, as well as the development of specialised executive programmes tailored to industry needs.

Additional meetings were held with representatives of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council, focusing on strengthening technical dialogue, enhancing workforce capabilities and building structured international cooperation frameworks.

Invitation to participate in key energy events in Ashgabat

As a result of these engagements, international partners were invited to participate in Turkmenistan’s upcoming flagship energy events in Ashgabat. These include the International Scientific and Practical Conference TESC 2026 (4–5 June 2026) and the 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2026” (21–23 October 2026). Both platforms will serve to further develop the dialogue initiated at OTC Asia and translate it into practical cooperation in areas such as technology transfer, applied training and industry–academia collaboration.

Strengthening Turkmenistan’s role in the global energy landscape

Participation in OTC Asia continues to provide Turkmenistan with access to advanced offshore technologies, digital solutions and international best practices. It also creates new opportunities for long-term partnerships focused on skills development and human capital enhancement. As global energy systems continue to evolve, Turkmenistan’s active engagement in international platforms such as OTC Asia reflects its strategic intention to remain closely connected to global industry trends, strengthen partnerships and further develop its role as a reliable and forward-looking energy partner. ///nCa, 7 April 2026