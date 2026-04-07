Scholars from Turkmenistan and Georgia have begun joint research on national manuscripts

Since 6 April 2026, a group of leading scholars from the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan has commenced large-scale research activities at the Korneli Kekelidze Georgian National Centre of Manuscripts.

The joint mission is being undertaken under the Memorandum of Understanding on scientific cooperation previously concluded between the two leading research institutions of Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Over the course of one month, researchers will conduct a comprehensive study and analysis of rare Oriental manuscripts held in Georgian collections, which pertain to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.

Strengthening professional ties between Orientalist scholars from the two countries in the fields of restoration, digitalization, and cataloguing of ancient manuscripts, as well as the joint study of literary monuments, contributes to a deeper understanding of the shared cultural paths of the peoples of the region.

It should be noted that scholarly cooperation is based on the Memorandum, which has laid the groundwork for long-term academic exchange. The Georgian National Centre of Manuscripts holds a unique archive, the study of which by Turkmen specialists will open up new perspectives on the history of Eastern literature and science.

Turkmen–Georgian cooperation in scientific and humanitarian fields continues to expand steadily, serving as a key pillar in strengthening friendly relations and mutual understanding between the two countries. ///nCa, 7 April 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)