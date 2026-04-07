Ecological well-being – the key to health: Scientific-practical conference held in Ashgabat

On the occasion of World Health Day, a scientific-practical conference was held at the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan, bringing together medical professionals, ecologists, and international experts. This is reported on the official website (https://tebigatchy.co.tm/en/news/butindunya-saglyk-guni-mynasybetli-ylmy-amaly-maslahat-gecirildi-2xzm) of the ‘Young Naturalist’ public organization.

Every year on April 7, Turkmenistan joins the global community in widely celebrating World Health Day. One of this year’s key events was the scientific-practical conference titled “Ecological Well-being — The Foundation of a Prosperous Future,” hosted by the country’s leading medical university.

At the start of the conference, participants emphasized that environmental protection is an integral part of Turkmenistan’s state policy. In their reports, professors and leading specialists focused on themes such as: the implementation of digital technologies in the development of a “green” economy, the role of environmental purity as the foundation for the health of future generations, the specifics of balanced nutrition and the principles of a healthy lifestyle (HLS) across various natural environments.

A significant aspect of the conference was the international exchange of experience. A UNDP specialist presented case studies in the fields of sustainable urban development and waste recycling.

The audience’s attention was particularly drawn to the speech by the chairperson of the “Young Naturalist” public organization. The presentation emphasized the direct correlation between the state of ecosystems and the physical well-being of the nation. The screening of thematic videos prepared by the organization vividly demonstrated the importance of environmental education from a young age.

The conference was held in a lively, interactive format, where specialists from “Young Naturalist” answered questions from future doctors. The most active participants were presented with commemorative gifts.

Furthermore, in a formal ceremony, the State Medical University was awarded a Certificate of Honor for its fruitful cooperation with the “Young Naturalist” organization.

The festive atmosphere of the event was complemented by performances from creative groups, highlighting the unity of culture, health, and nature.

This event served not only as a forum but as a significant step in shaping the ecological culture of the youth and fostering a responsible attitude toward national natural resources. ///nCa, 7 April 2026 (in cooperation with Young Naturalist)