UNDP and TurkmenStat Strengthen Transport Statistics Capacity

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the State Committee on Statistics of Turkmenistan (TurkmenStat) jointly conducted training sessions on transport statistics for TurkmenStat staff on January 30 and 31, 2025.

The trainings focused on improving how transport data is collected and analyzed, specifically for road transport. Participants learned new methods for estimating the total number of passengers and the volume of goods transported by road. Special attention was given to understanding key transport statistics, ensuring more accurate data coverage, and addressing gaps in existing transport records.

“Last year, UNDP, together with national partners, conducted a sample survey of freight and passenger transportation across the country. The results of this survey will enhance the information base for calculating transport statistics indicators on passenger and freight turnover,” noted Svetlana Silayeva, UNDP International Expert. “We were also able to have cost indicators of unobserved individual transport operations.”

These trainings contributed to building the capacity of TurkmenStat specialists, ensuring more robust data collection and analysis to support evidence-based decision-making in the transport sector. ///nCa, 31 January 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)