Turkmenistan increases hydrocarbon production due to revitalized wells

The well overhaul Trust “Nebitgazdüýpliabatlaýyş” of the State Concern of Turkmenistan “Turkmennebit” [Turkmen Oil] is making every effort to achieve high results in the annual increase in volumes of hydrocarbon raw materials.

In total, 533 wells were repaired by the trust last year, instead of the planned 413. 479 wells were put into re-operation, the newspaper “Nebit-Gaz” reports.

The restoration of mature wells led to production of additional 278.3 thousand tons of oil and 194.5 million cubic meters.

Of the total amount of additional oil extracted from the repaired wells, 115 thousand tons belong to the Goturdepe Well Capital Repair department, 80 thousand tons of oil belong to the Barsagelmez capital repair department and more than 71 thousand tons of oil belong to the Gamishlija management. All these fields are located in the Balkan province.

In recent years, all enterprises of the Turkmennebit concern have undergone large-scale modernization. The technical base was equipped with modern equipment and advanced technologies used in the oil and gas industry of the leading countries of the world – Germany, the USA, Russia and China.

The procured equipment include:

• Drilling rigs with the ability to drill up to 7000 meters of rocks

• Lifting devices with a capacity from 80 to 120 tons

• 3 sets of Flexible tubing installations of the LG C360 brand, manufactured in China

The universal technologies of the new facilities open up wide opportunities for high-quality repair of wells that have failed or completely stopped production. With their help, it is possible to safely eliminate complex blockages formed in the well and restore temporarily inactive wells.

In addition, they can be used to efficiently carry out complex repairs on inactive and active oil and gas wells, as well as to restore and commission wells in need of major repairs.

Additionally, the trust’s production base has been reinforced with compressor units, tanker trucks, mini-power plants and modular trailers for workers. The necessary spare parts were also supplied.///nCa, 31 January 2025