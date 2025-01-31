Turkmenistan Accelerates Digital Transformation with Electronic Document Management

The digital transformation of the economy is becoming a key priority for Turkmenistan’s development. The private sector is actively implementing innovative technologies to optimize business processes and strengthen its position in both domestic and foreign markets.

A recent seminar in Ashgabat, titled “Electronic Commercial Document Management (EDM): Effects for Business and Regulators of Turkmenistan,” highlighted this push. Organized by the Belli Tilsimat and Akylly Tilsimat Innovation Centers for certified 1C training, along with SoftClub, a leading IT solutions developer in Eastern Europe and the CIS, the event drew approximately 70 representatives from Turkmen businesses.

During the event, the importance of the EDM technology was discussed, which allows companies to exchange documents and information in digital format, which significantly speeds up the processes of ordering, delivery and accounting.

One of the seminar participants was Vladimir Anishchenko, Candidate of Technical Sciences, certified IT auditor, winner of the Government of the Russian Federation Award, Deputy Director General for Science and Innovation at SoftClub. In interview with the newspaper ‘Neutral Turkmenistan’ he discussed the business prospects opening up in Turkmenistan with the widespread introduction of electronic commercial document management.

SoftClub is one of the largest companies in the field of fintech technologies, e-commerce, blockchain, crypto exchanges and the use of artificial intelligence methods and tools to build services in relevant areas. Currently, the company operates production sites in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, but the headquarter location is Minsk (Belarus). The company has been operating in the Turkmen market since 2011. The main product of the company is an automated banking system for the Turkmenbashi Bank.

Here is a summarized version of the interview:

Turkmenistan is ready to introduce electronic commercial document management

Turkmenistan has created a solid foundation for the development of electronic document management. There are a number of important regulations in force in the country:

• The concept of digital economy development for 2020-2025

• The Law “On Electronic Document, Electronic Document Management and Digital Services” (2020)

• The State Program for the development of the digital Economy for 2021-2025

• The Law “On Electronic Government” (2022)

Among the practical achievements, the launch of a “Single Window for export-import operations” by the State Customs Service with the support of the UNDP can be highlighted. A Trade Information Portal has also been implemented to promote products under the “Made in Turkmenistan” brand. Since last year, a pilot system of interdepartmental electronic information exchange has been created with the participation of Estonian specialists. The resource, which corresponds to the export-oriented strategy and promotion of the “Made in Turkmenistan” sign, was launched by the National Organization of Turkmenistan for Barcodes (GS1 Turkmenistan) and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

Development prospects

Vladimir Anishchenko emphasized the vast opportunities electronic document management presents for Turkmen businesses. He noted that manufacturers can leverage online platforms to publish product catalogs, quickly update customers on pricing, and finalize contracts digitally.

In line with the recommendations of international organizations, in particular the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Turkmenistan needs to accelerate the development of its national IT infrastructure, including implementing electronic digital signatures and streamlining business processes.

With the introduction of appropriate services, it will be easy for Turkmenistan to ensure the fulfillment of a set of urgent tasks in the field of international regional trade in the future. As trade volumes with key partners like China and Uzbekistan grow, ensuring “semantic interoperability”—a clear, unambiguous description of electronic documents based on internationally recognized rules—becomes essential. This standardization allows for seamless data exchange, preventing, for example, Turkmen retail chains from needing to re-identify each batch of goods for their accounting systems. Furthermore, it simplifies export processes, making Turkmen products readily available in foreign markets.

Immediate plans

It is planned to launch a system of electronic commercial document management services for paperless trade and e-commerce in the next six months in Turkmenistan.

Integration with the Belarusian system is expected by the end of the year, which will ensure uninterrupted commercial operations in the area from Brest to Ashgabat.

The system will be implemented in stages: first at the national level, then in trade with neighboring countries, and in the future – access to larger markets. The active interest of the Turkmen business community in innovative solutions indicates the country’s readiness for the digital transformation of the economy.///nCa, 31 January 2025