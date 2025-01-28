Turkmen-Uzbek political consultations held in Tashkent

On 26-27 January 2025, the Turkmen delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov was on a visit to Uzbekistan. During the visit, political consultations were held at the level of the foreign ministers.

During the consultations, the development of the political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries was discussed, and the importance of regular contacts at the highest level was noted.

The important role of parliamentary diplomacy was emphasized in the progressive development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations.

Close cooperation within regional and international structures, in particular the United Nations, was noted.

Special emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation in the trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, water, and industrial sectors.

In addition, the parties discussed important aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations. In this context, the role of mutual Cultural Days in strengthening cultural ties between the two fraternal countries was noted. The effectiveness of contacts between science, education and cinematography was emphasized.

Following the meeting, two documents were signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan:

– Cooperation program for 2025-2026;

– Protocol on inventory and improvement of the legal framework.

In addition, the parties exchanged corresponding verbal notes on the support of each other’s candidacies in international organizations.

***

In addition, within the framework of the visit to Tashkent, Meredov had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Foreign Policy, Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan A.Kamilov. ///nCa, 28 January 2025