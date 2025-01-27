Round Table in Ashgabat focused on the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan

The International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan hosted a round table dedicated to the presentation of Turkmenistan’s National Adaptation Plan to Climate Change and a Roadmap for its implementation. This document was developed within the framework of the country’s international obligations under the Paris Agreement and is the result of a project by the Ministry of Environmental Protection with the support of the United Nations Development Program and the Global Environment Facility.

According to the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”, the interdepartmental meeting brought together leading experts and scientists in the field of the agro-industrial complex, including representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the State Committee of Water Resources. The main purpose of the event was to introduce practical measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Key aspects of the National Plan

Agricultural industry: The roadmap for agriculture suggests the introduction of effective soil protection methods, precise and resource-efficient agriculture, the integration of “green” infrastructure, the breeding of varieties adapted to dry and hot climates, the expansion of forest plantations, greenhouses and plant nurseries, the improvement of the breeding structure of livestock, veterinary services, storage systems for agricultural products and the expansion of consultations for agricultural producers.

Other sectors: The Plan also addresses disaster risk reduction and health issues. Forests are considered as a tool for absorbing greenhouse gases, preserving catchment areas, soil fertility, biodiversity, and reducing the effects of wind erosion. In general, the plan covers all sectors of the economy, including transport, energy and construction.

Adaptation in the context of national programs: Many of the proposed measures are already being implemented within the framework of national and sectoral programs for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan. The developers of the plan aim to strengthen and modernize these practices.

International experience and innovations: UNDP International Consultant Ivan Filyutich presented a methodology for climate planning and an overview of foreign developments that may be useful for Turkmenistan. In particular, a technology for constructing a large-scale underground storage facility for collecting excess rainwater with pre-treatment was proposed. The technology involves the initial purification of water, removing over 95 percent of solid particles. The system is earthquake-resistant, and its capabilities allow for the simultaneous placement of over 50,000 cubic meters.

Adaptation as part of the national strategy:

According to Arslan Soltanmyradov, Head of the International Department of the State Veterinary Service, adaptation is one of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s National Strategy on Climate Change. The plan has been developed for several years and was the result of the work of domestic specialists from various sectors of the economy.

Turkmenistan’s role in global efforts:

Turkmenistan actively participates in global efforts to combat climate change. While the country is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it utilizes climate finance opportunities to a lesser degree compared to other Central Asian nations. This underscores strong government support for climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, as well as a commitment to fulfilling international agreements.

The round table highlighted the critical need for an integrated approach to climate change adaptation, encompassing all sectors of the economy. Adaptation measures are crucial for mitigating adverse impacts, containing the effects of climate change, and facilitating the transition to new conditions. Turkmenistan, with its extensive experience in environmental stewardship within an arid climate, can serve as a valuable model for regional dialogue and constructive decision-making. The sustainable development of the country hinges on a stable course of reforms, economic growth, and the strengthening of industrial and agricultural sectors, thus underscoring the paramount importance of adaptive measures.///nCa, 27 January 2025