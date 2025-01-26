Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Nepal presented his credentials

On January 23, 2025, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Nepal (with residence in New Delhi) Sh.Geldynazarov presented his credentials to the President of Nepal Ramсhandra Paudel.

President Ramсhandra Paudel asked to convey friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the parties noted the existence of great opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian, including tourism spheres. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 25 January 2025