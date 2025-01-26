News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Nepal presented his credentials

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Nepal presented his credentials

By

On January 23, 2025, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Nepal (with residence in New Delhi) Sh.Geldynazarov presented his credentials to the President of Nepal Ramсhandra Paudel.

President Ramсhandra Paudel asked to convey friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the parties noted the existence of great opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian, including tourism spheres. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 25 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. British Ambassador presented his credentials to the President of Turkmenistan
  2. The Ambassador of Belarus presented copies of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  3. The new Canadian Ambassador presented his credentials to the Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  4. The new Ambassador of Uzbekistan presented copies of credentials to the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  5. Ambassador of Armenia presented copies of his credentials to the Foreing Minister of Turkmenistan
  6. Ambassador of Türkiye presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  7. The German Ambassador to Turkmenistan presented copies of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs
  8. The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador presented her credentials to the President of Turkmenistan
  9. Serbian Ambassador presented copies of his credentials
  10. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran presented his credentials
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan