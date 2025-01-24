Registration for the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” IFT 2025 is open now

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 18 March 2025, Turkmenistan will host the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” (IFT 2025), organized by the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with TMT Consulting Group.

IFT 2025 is a key platform for discussing the investment potential of Turkmenistan’s private sector, sharing experiences and establishing partnerships between representatives of the public and private sectors. The forum will bring together leading investors, entrepreneurs, representatives of financial organizations and government agencies to discuss development opportunities in various sectors of the economy.

The forum participants will have the opportunity to:

  • get insights on promising projects in the field of industry, transport, agriculture, information technology and other industries;
  • learn about measures to support private businesses;
  • establish contacts with international and local investors, financial institutions and business representatives;
  • take part in expert sessions on the best global business and investment practices in the region.

During the event, business representatives of Turkmenistan will present their projects to potential investors and partners.

Registration is already open. Don’t miss the chance to become a part of this significant event. Register right now on the official website of the forum www.ift.com.tm  and secure your place among the leaders of the investment community!

Contact information:

e-mail: info@tmt.tm

Tel: +99312753648, +99312753644

///nCa, 24 January 2025 (Material provided by the organizers of the forum)

 

