Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 Series with 7 Years of Updates and Powerful AI

Tamir Shakirov

On 22 January 2025, Samsung held the long-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2025 presentation where they introduced a new line of flagship smartphones – Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra. Each model has received significant improvements over its predecessors.

The heart of all devices is the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing high performance and smooth operation. The user experience is further enhanced by the refined One UI 7 interface. A key highlight is Samsung’s commitment to long-term software support, with all S25 devices guaranteed to receive updates for seven years until 2032.

Artificial intelligence has become one of the focus areas of development of the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 has learned how to search for images in the Gallery based on the description, and an AI assistant can help with Calendar planning and effective time management.

The base models, S25 and S25+, differentiate themselves primarily in screen size and battery capacity.

The S25 features a 6.2-inch screen and a 4,000 mAh battery, while the S25+ model is equipped with a 6.7-inch screen and a 4,900 mAh battery. Both models share a refined camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

The S25 and S25+ models come equipped with 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and seamless performance.

The basic models are available in four colors: dark blue, silver, light blue and green.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has become the most powerful version of this line, receiving a 6.9-inch screen, a 5,000 mAh battery and 12/16 GB RAM.

The improved camera system, further enhanced by Galaxy AI, captures stunning images in any lighting condition. The “Ultra” version has a 200Mp main camera, a 10Mp sensor for triple optical zoom, a 50Mp sensor for fivefold zoom, and a 50Mp ultra-wide-lens for high-quality macro photography.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in four colors: blue, black, silver and gray (Natural Titanium).

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series smartphones are already open, and sales are scheduled to start on 3 February 2025.

The initial prices will be:

Galaxy S25 12/256 – US $ 800

Galaxy S25 12/256 12/256 – US$ 940

Galaxy S25 Ultra 12/256 – US $ 1180.///nCa, 23 January 2025