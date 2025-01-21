UNDP and the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan publish an English-Russian-Turkmen Terminological Explanatory Dictionary of Geological, Seismological, and Geophysical Terms

News Central Asia (nCa)

In recent years, much attention has been given to issues of sustainable development and advanced training of specialists in geosciences. Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UNDP is an important step in this direction. As a result, an explanatory English-Russian-Turkmen dictionary of terms has been developed covering the basic concepts of general geology and introductory geophysics courses.

The dictionary is a unique tool designed to support both researchers and students studying these disciplines. It not only includes geological and geophysical terms but also covers a wide range of commonly used concepts from various related fields, such as seismology and seismic monitoring, geodynamics, hydrogeology, engineering geology and engineering geophysics, soil science and soil mechanics, seismic hazard analysis and assessment, management and mitigation of seismic risk.

The creation of this dictionary, which includes 2,000 terms, is aimed at improving the skills of specialists and students of Turkmenistan studying Earth sciences. This dictionary is an important source of information that facilitates the understanding of complex scientific concepts and terms, as well as promotes the exchange of knowledge between different linguistic and cultural groups.

The explanatory English-Russian-Turkmen dictionary is a significant contribution to the development of education and science in Turkmenistan. It strengthens the country’s position in geological and geophysical research and contributes to training highly qualified specialists for the future.

The Dictionary is available here: https://www.undp.org/sites/g/files/zskgke326/files/2025-01/seysmologiya_inst_sozluk_book.pdf

