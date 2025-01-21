The Iranian Ambassador notes the importance of trade relations with Turkmenistan

From the point of view of trade, Turkmenistan is one of the promising markets for Iran, Iran intends to continue developing a new stage of relations between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said at a meeting with Governor of Khorasan Razavi province Gholamhusein Mazfari. The meeting took place in the building of the governorate, the Iranian Mehr news agency reports.

Rouzbehani stressed that three Iranian provinces – North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Golestan – border Turkmenistan, but the Khorasan Razavi checkpoints are among the main ones in the country. With proper planning, Razavi Khorasan province will be able to benefit most from the bilateral relations, the diplomat believes.

Gholamhusein Mazfari, in turn, stressed the need for unified management at the border posts in the region and expressed hope for the creation of appropriate conditions at these checkpoints.

The head of Khorasan Razavi province also drew attention to the need to streamline the situation at the Sarakhs border crossing in order to facilitate the procedures for the movement of traders and businessmen.

Recently, representatives of Turkmenistan and Iran met at the Artyk customs post bordering the Iranian Lotfabad checkpoint (Khorasan Razavi province), where the parties agreed to increase the working hours of both checkpoints. ///nCa, 21 January 2025