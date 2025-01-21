News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Iranian Ambassador notes the importance of trade relations with Turkmenistan

The Iranian Ambassador notes the importance of trade relations with Turkmenistan

By

From the point of view of trade, Turkmenistan is one of the promising markets for Iran, Iran intends to continue developing a new stage of relations between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said at a meeting with Governor of Khorasan Razavi province Gholamhusein Mazfari. The meeting took place in the building of the governorate, the Iranian Mehr news agency reports.

Rouzbehani stressed that three Iranian provinces – North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Golestan – border Turkmenistan, but the Khorasan Razavi checkpoints are among the main ones in the country. With proper planning, Razavi Khorasan province will be able to benefit most from the bilateral relations, the diplomat believes.

Gholamhusein Mazfari, in turn, stressed the need for unified management at the border posts in the region and expressed hope for the creation of appropriate conditions at these checkpoints.

The head of Khorasan Razavi province also drew attention to the need to streamline the situation at the Sarakhs border crossing in order to facilitate the procedures for the movement of traders and businessmen.

Recently, representatives of Turkmenistan and Iran met at the Artyk customs post bordering the Iranian Lotfabad checkpoint (Khorasan Razavi province), where the parties agreed to increase the working hours of both checkpoints. ///nCa, 21 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan through the Lotfabad border crossing posted over 100% growth
  2. Turkmenistan permitted the transit of goods through another Iranian border crossing
  3. Iran’s exports of goods through the Serakhs railway station on the border with Turkmenistan increased by 6%
  4. Turkmen-Iranian Border Meeting Seeks to Bolster Trade and Efficiency
  5. Iran’s rail trade with Turkmenistan up 30% at Sarakhs border crossing
  6. Iranian Chamber Sees Untapped Potential in Trade with Turkmenistan
  7. President of Turkmenistan Receives Newly Appointed Iranian Ambassador
  8. IRU and Iranian road transport sector explore key regional opportunities – visited border crossing between Iran and Turkmenistan
  9. Turkmenistan and Iran extend Artyk-Lotfabad Border Checkpoint operating hours
  10. Gas swap and transport corridors: How Iran and Turkmenistan are building the future of cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan