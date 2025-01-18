UNDP Introduces Cutting-Edge Solutions for Climate Resilience in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 14 January 2025: The UNDP/GCF project “Developing a national adaptation planning process in Turkmenistan” in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan organized a roundtable to present a database on priority technologies available for the future implementation of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) in the country.

The event took place on January 14, 2025, at the premises of the International Scientific-Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan. This roundtable brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from line ministries, government agencies, and prominent lecturers from leading educational institutions across Turkmenistan. The event aimed to promote dialogue and enhance collaboration in tackling climate change challenges, while equipping Turkmenistan with essential tools and technologies to achieve its adaptation objectives.

The agenda featured a presentation on planning for climate change adaptation in priority economic sectors and the role of innovative technologies in addressing key challenges. Participants were introduced to a comprehensive approach for identifying and prioritizing technologies most relevant to Turkmenistan’s adaptation needs and engaged in discussions on practical solutions and strategies to integrate advanced tools into national adaptation projects, emphasizing the importance of the state-of-the-art technology in achieving sustainable development.

This initiative reflects Turkmenistan’s ongoing commitment to addressing climate change impacts by enhancing institutional capacity and adopting cutting-edge solutions. The developed database is expected to serve as a cornerstone for decision-makers and stakeholders, providing a robust foundation for the implementation of climate adaptation strategies across various sectors.

In the framework of the project “Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan” UNDP collaborates with the Government of Turkmenistan to enhance the country’s adaptive capacity to climate change.

During the project cycle, long-term adaptation goals for the priority sectors of economy of Turkmenistan were defined and a comprehensive framework for monitoring and evaluating adaptation efforts was developed to assess the effectiveness of climate related actions. One notable outcome is the development of a roadmap for private sector engagement in adaptation activities within Turkmenistan’s water sector. To deepen the understanding of vulnerabilities, detailed climate risks and vulnerabilities assessments have been conducted for Ashgabat and Dashoguz velayat. These assessments provided critical insights into local challenges, enabling targeted interventions and allowing for the preparation of an analysis of regulatory policies and plans to identify strategic entry points for integrating climate risk considerations into national and sectoral planning. To support these initiatives, a concept for climate finance development was elaborated, emphasizing the need to secure and allocate resources effectively for adaptation activities across the country.

These collective actions resulted in the preparation of a Roadmap for the development and implementation of the future NAP of Turkmenistan, serving as a strategic blueprint for long-term adaptation efforts. ///nCa, 18 January 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)