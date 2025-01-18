News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » January 20 – The chronicle of honor and heroism of Azerbaijan

January 20 – The chronicle of honor and heroism of Azerbaijan

By

January 20, 1990, is both a tragic and sad page in the history of the Azerbaijani people, as well as a page of heroism and courage. Today, 35 years have passed since the events of January 20, 1990, which went down in the history of the Azerbaijani people as the Bloody January tragedy.

In order to suppress the national liberation movement in Azerbaijan by force, on the night of January 19-20, 1990, the former Soviet Army units committed a tragedy against the civilian population in Baku and other cities of the country. As a result, 150 civilians were killed, 744 people were seriously injured, 4 people were missing.

Immediately after the incident, on January 21, 1990, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, made a statement condemning this bloody tragedy committed against the people of Azerbaijan at the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan in Moscow and succeeded in breaking the information blockade and conveying the truth about the events to the world community.

It should be noted with pride that, the tragedy of January 20 had a decisive impact on the formation of the Azerbaijani national identity, became a turning point in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s state independence. The people of Azerbaijan have shown that they are loyal to their historical traditions of struggle. The sons of the homeland who gave their lives wrote a bright page in the heroic chronicle of the Azerbaijani people on that bloody day. On January 20, 1990, which, along with the tragedy, was engraved in the history of Azerbaijan as a day of national pride, the Azerbaijani people conveyed to the whole world that they deserve to live free, sovereign and independent.

At the special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held in February 1994, a legal and political assessment of the January 20 tragedy was made and a decision was made “On the tragic events committed in Baku on January 20, 1990”, and January 20 was declared the National Mourning Day.

Currently, the flag of Azerbaijan is waving in all sovereign territories of the country. a glorious era began in the history of modern Azerbaijan with the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and the souls of the sons of the Motherland who were martyred for the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan 35 years ago – during the bloody events of January 20, 1990 – were also in peace.

Azerbaijani people hold the memory of the martyrs of January 20 in high regard. Every year, on the day of the tragedy, mass pilgrimages are held, and the people of Azerbaijan visit the Alley of Martyrs to honor their memory with pride and gratitude.///Press-release of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. In January-May 2023, the Turkmenbashi Port received over 200 ships from Azerbaijan
  2. “Relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are in the nature of a strategic partnership”, says Nariman Orujaliyev, Charge d’affaires of Azerbaijan Embassy to Turkmenistan
  3. A Taste of Azerbaijan: Cultural Celebration in Ashgabat
  4. Independence Day of Azerbaijan celebrated in Turkmenistan
  5. Bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are developing successfully and are exemplary, says Ambassador Gismet Gezalov
  6. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan may open trading houses on a mutual basis
  7. Türkiye-Azerbaijan natural gas supply deal extended to 2030
  8. President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan
  9. Customs authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan intend to enhance information exchange
  10. Azerbaijan intends to provide Europe with green energy
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan