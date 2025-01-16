News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan’s oil and gas complex held talks with ADNOC and Petronas companies

High-level negotiations focused on expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector were held in Ashgabat on 15 January 2025. Representatives of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas complex, led by Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmennebit” [Turkmen Oil] Guvanch Agadjanov, met with delegations from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Malaysia’s PETRONAS Carigali, key international players in the energy sector.

Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including the current state of bilateral cooperation, the potential for new joint ventures in hydrocarbon production and processing, and the modernization of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas infrastructure. Export strategies for Turkmen energy resources to global markets were also a central focus.

ADNOC Group Vice President Dipesh Measuria, along with other participants, emphasized the significant potential of Turkmenistan’s energy sector and expressed a strong commitment to further strengthening partnerships.

Turkmenistan has placed a strong emphasis on the efficient utilization of its energy resources, actively promoting energy-saving technologies and the development of renewable energy sources at the national level. The importance of integrating modern best practices and innovative technologies across the sector was highlighted as a crucial objective. ///nCa, 16 January 2025

 

