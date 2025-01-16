The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed issues on the bilateral agenda

On 16 January 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.

During the conversation, the foreign ministers discussed the state and prospects for further development of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as cooperation within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.

The Ministers also reviewed the schedule of events at the highest and high levels this year. ///nCa, 16 January 2025