The delegation of Chinese Foreign Ministry held a series of meetings in Ashgabat

On 15 January 2025, a number of meetings were held in Ashgabat between representatives of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China on the development of bilateral cooperation. The Chinese delegation is headed by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Liu Bin. In particular, inter-ministerial consultations and a meeting of the Subcommittee on Security Cooperation of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee were held, where the parties confirmed their desire to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Issues related to the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed, covering political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, cooperation in energy and transport, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 15 January 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Liu Bin in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of an effectively developing bilateral partnership, which is of a comprehensive strategic and long-term nature.

Favorable conditions for building up interstate relations create a high level of trust and friendship between the two heads of state.

The successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and China within the framework of international and regional structures, primarily within the framework of the United Nations, was noted.

Significant emphasis has been placed on strengthening interstate dialogue within the Central Asia-China framework.

Furthermore, inter-parliamentary and inter-party relations are experiencing a period of intensified growth. Interregional cooperation has also received a notable boost.

The diplomats noted the effective partnership in the trade and economic sphere, analyzed the progress of joint activities in the field of energy, transport and connectivity, and cultural and humanitarian areas.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue effective relations that meet the national interests and development priorities of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Turkmen-Chinese inter-ministerial consultations held in Ashgabat

On 15 January 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China.

The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov, the Chinese side was represented by a delegation led by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Liu Bin.

During the consultations, sides engaged in a productive exchange of views on key aspects of their bilateral agenda, encompassing political and diplomatic dialogue, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. Emphasis was placed on translating these areas of partnership into tangible outcomes. In this regard, it was stressed that regular high-level, governmental, and interdepartmental interactions provide crucial momentum to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Chinese side’s participation in high-level events planned for the International Year of Peace and Trust was also discussed.

Regarding bilateral inter-parliamentary and inter-party relations, both sides underscored the importance of active inter-parliamentary friendship groups and joint events.

In the context of cooperation between the foreign ministries, the diplomats discussed the practical implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China for 2025-2026, signed in November last year in Chengdu.

The sides agreed that the activities of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee are an important mechanism for the Turkmen-Chinese dialogue, which is sustainable and long-term in nature.

Special attention was paid at the meeting to the expansion of trade and economic ties. As it was emphasized, China has been Turkmenistan’s largest foreign economic partner for many years.

According to the mutual opinion of the parties, the fields of science, education, culture, art and sports have become an effective tool bringing the friendly Turkmen and Chinese peoples closer together.

At the end of the inter-ministerial consultations, the parties expressed their willingness to intensify fruitful dialogue in promising areas of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest.

10th meeting of the Subcommittee on Security Cooperation

The 10th meeting of the Subcommittee on Security Cooperation of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was also held on 15 January.

The meeting was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A.Gurbanov and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Liu Bin.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and China.

The parties analyzed the results of the work on the implementation of previously reached agreements and exchanged views on joint activities in the near future.

The intention to expand and deepen cooperation in the field of security was confirmed.

Following the meeting, the Minutes of the 10th meeting of the Subcommittee were signed.///nCa, 16 January 2025 (based on the materials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan)