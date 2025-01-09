PMs of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan met at Tri-Border Point, push for regional integration

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 8 January 2025, a trilateral meeting was held between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic-Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda.

The premiers met at the junction of the state borders of the three countries — in the Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ferghana region of Uzbekistan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan. The choice of such a symbolic venue for the talks underscored three countries’ commitment to regional integration and joint efforts to address shared challenges.

During the meeting, the Prime Ministers stressed that their nations have great potential to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as trade, logistics, water, energy, cultural and humanitarian ties.

Special attention was paid to the development of cross-border cooperation, which can become a powerful engine for economic growth and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, the successful conclusion of the state border delimitation process between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan was noted. The exchange of ratification instruments for the relevant agreement occurred in January 2023.

The 4 December 2024, agreement on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan state border emphasized the critical importance of expeditiously completing the description of the remaining border sections. Working groups were instructed to promptly finalize the instruments.

Following the meeting, the heads of government expressed confidence that the meeting would determine the fate of the region for decades to come in the interests of the well-being of peoples and countries.

The press release of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan emphasizes that the meeting of the heads of state, which will take place in the future, will contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations and multifaceted partnership between the countries.///nCa, 9 January 2025

 

