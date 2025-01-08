Jennet Garlyeva: The revival of traditional craft in the modern world

Jennet Garlyeva, an entrepreneur from Ashgabat, has successfully transformed her family’s tradition of camel wool weaving into a thriving business.

Inspired by her mother, Shasenem, Jennet utilizes traditional weaving techniques on modernized antique wooden looms, similar to those used centuries ago in Turkmen yurts.

Unpainted camel wool is used as a raw material, which has natural cream, honey, reddish shades and shades of milk and bitter chocolate. Sometimes natural wool coloring using pomegranate fruits is used.

The process is entirely manual, beginning with shearing the one-humped camels and meticulously washing the wool before weaving it into exquisite textiles.

The fabrics are made in strips of different widths, using a technology similar to the manufacture of keteni silk fabric. One weaver can produce up to one hundred linear meters of textiles per month.

Garlyeva’s business was established in 2018, initially as an experimental venture within the family.

Growing demand quickly led to expanded production, involving relatives and hired workers. Continuous development is a hallmark of the business, with ongoing investments in new equipment and a constant focus on improving the quality of the woven fabrics and finished products.

A significant portion of the production process involves a network of skilled homeworkers based in rural areas.

The range of products crafted from the camel wool includes a diverse selection of apparel such as jackets, vests, scarves, half-coats, and pullovers. Additionally, the company produces a variety of home goods, including blankets, pillows, bedspreads, and traditional Turkmen tablecloths.

Things are tailored in a national way, they are pleasant to wear or use, stylish and healthy, because natural camel wool is hygroscopic, retains dry heat – therapeutic for joint and rheumatoid ailments.

Finally, such products are beautiful, they emphasize the individuality of each woman.

Each product is unique, which makes Jennet Garlyeva’s business special.

The first export shipments of exclusive clothes were delivered to the EU countries – Italy, France and the Netherlands.

Jennet Garlyeva serves as the creative force and public face of the company, showcasing her unique creations at numerous festivals and exhibitions. Her works have been presented at international events, including the Atlas Bayram Festival in Uzbekistan, where they have been admired by artists from different countries. And many certificates of participation in events have already accumulated, confirming the recognition of her work.

The Garlyev family is deeply committed to preserving and promoting their cultural heritage, particularly traditional folk crafts. Jennet Garlyeva’s business exemplifies this commitment by seamlessly blending ancient weaving techniques with contemporary design sensibilities. This approach contributes significantly to the popularization of ethnographic design and fosters cultural exchange.

Future plans for the company include continued creative growth and the establishment of a dedicated space – a classroom or workshop – to demonstrate the art of camel wool fabric making to the public. ///nCa, 8 January 2025 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)