Investments in renewable energy sources and new credit lines: new prospects for Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development

A delegation of the Saudi Fund for Development headed by General Executive Director Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad is on a visit to Ashgabat. On 7 January, Al-Marshad was received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, Al-Marshad noted that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to diverse and mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that Al-Marshad’s first visit to Turkmenistan would contribute to the intensification of the bilateral financial and economic partnership.

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Fund has been going on for many years, and during this time the Fund has participated in financing major national and international projects, in particular in the fields of healthcare, transport and communications, as well as finance.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that these projects serve not only the interests of the participating states, but also the peoples of the region. He thanked the guest for helping to strengthen cooperation and expressed readiness for further cooperation.

Al-Marshad, in turn, noted that the Fund is ready to participate in financing projects, especially in the field of healthcare and transport, and stressed the growing interest in the investment attractiveness of the Turkmen market.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad exchanged wishes for good health and success in their work.

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 7 January 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with a delegation led by Sultan Al-Marshad, General Executive Director of the Saudi Development Fund, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the financial sector were discussed and opportunities for developing partnership were noted.

The parties reviewed promising projects with the participation of Saudi investments in the field of renewable energy, water and agriculture, as well as healthcare.

During the talks, it was emphasized that there is significant potential for increasing cooperation in these areas.

Expressing confidence that joint actions will bring the mutually beneficial partnership of the two friendly countries to a new level, the sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation.

Saudi Development Fund to provide new loans to Turkmenistan

During a visit to Ashgabat, a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development met with Rahimberdi Jepbarov , Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and investment. The meeting emphasized the importance of joint projects that contribute to Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development.

Following the meeting, a development loan agreement was signed.

The development loan agreement worth $80 million will finance Improving Quality of Oncology Services and Construction of Cancer Treatment Centers Project in Turkmenistan.

The project aims to enhance and develop the healthcare sector in Turkmenistan by constructing and equipping 3 specialized oncology and cancer treatment centers across 3 regions. The centers will have a combined capacity of up to 500 medical beds and will be outfitted with the latest specialized medical equipment, contributing to improving the quality of healthcare services and medical care for beneficiaries.///nCa, 8 January 2025