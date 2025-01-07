The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, together with its partners, represents initiatives in the European arena

Since the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the United Nations at the suggestion of Turkmenistan, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium has been actively cooperating with local partners to promote Turkmenistan’s initiative to declare 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust. This initiative highlights the country’s commitment to promote peace, stability and cooperation at the global level.

One of the most striking examples of such cooperation was the participation of Derya Soysal, a member of the Belgian institute “Diplomatic World” and an independent environmental expert specializing in the history and geography of Central Asia. With the assistance of the Embassy of Turkmenistan, she recorded a video for various media platforms, including Eureporter, dedicated to the Year of International Peace and Trust.

In her speech, Derya Soysal stressed that Turkmenistan, since gaining independence in 1991, has consistently positioned itself as a neutral and peace-loving state actor promoting regional stability through peaceful initiatives.

The full video is available on the Bruxelles Korner platform. (https://www.bruxelleskorner.com/video/turkmenistanda-2025-yili-uluslararasi-baris-ve-guven-yili-ilan-edildi-511 ).

Bruxelles Korner is a bilingual online news platform based in Brussels. Founded in 2015, this platform provides content in French and Turkish and covers a wide range of topics, from international and local politics to culture and art. Bruxelles Korner is known for its analytical articles, as well as video materials, which allows for more effective interaction with the audience. This integration of media formats makes the platform a significant information resource for Belgium.

Thanks to the cooperation with the Embassy, Derya Soysal also continues to actively promote the popularization of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. She recently participated in an online conference organized by the European Union in collaboration with the Free University of Brussels and Kocaeli University. The conference entitled ”Balance of Power and Europe: the role of the European Union in global politics“ included a panel session on the topic “Energy Policy and Strategic Partnership”.

Derya Soysal made a presentation on “Europe’s growing interest in gas-rich Turkmenistan: cooperation and prospects for the development of relations between Europe and Turkmenistan,” where she emphasized the country’s strategic importance in the global energy system.///nCa, 7 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)