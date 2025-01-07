The Ambassador of Belarus presented copies of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 6 January 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurny, who presented copies of his credentials.

The Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the willingness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in carrying out his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for building up bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

It was noted that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Belarus is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

Special attention was paid to the interaction of the two countries on the platforms of regional and international structures. In particular, the parties expressed their willingness to continue the practice of mutual support for initiatives within the framework of the United Nations.///nCa, 7 January 2025