Afghanistan is going to boost electricity imports from Turkmenistan, Arghandi Substation in Kabul nears completion

The Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan stated that 60% of the Arghandi Kabul 500-kilovolt substation has been completed, TOLONews reported.

Matiullah Abid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water, described the Arghandi substation as a significant project in the country. He mentioned that its completion would significantly address the electricity-related challenges faced by citizens.

“The Arghandi Kabul substation, which converts 500 kilovolts to 200 kilovolts, is the first 500-kilovolt substation. Civil works have progressed by 95%, and the electrical works are 100% complete. Overall, 60% of the work has been completed”, he said.

The Ministry added that with the completion of this substation and other projects such as Betkhak, Tarakhil, and Chimtala, 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Turkmenistan will be transferred to Kabul.

Several economic experts consider the reconstruction and development of substations essential for improving electricity transmission.

Mir Shakir Yaqubi, an economic expert, told TOLOnews: “The more substations there are, the higher the level of electricity transmission, improving public access to essential services, particularly electricity.”

Previously, the Ministry of Energy and Water had estimated the total cost of this project, from Dasht-e-Khwaja Alwan to Arghandi Kabul, at $183 million. The ministry had also stated that the project would be completed within two years, and by purchasing 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Turkmenistan, the power outages in Kabul and 13 neighboring provinces would be reduced. ///nCa, 6 January 2025

 

