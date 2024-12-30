News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan expresses condolences to South Korea

Turkmenistan expresses condolences to South Korea

By

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent condolences to the Acting President of the Republic of Korea, Choi Sang-Mok, in connection with the crash of the Jeju Air passenger plane, which led to numerous human casualties and injuries.

On behalf of the people, the Government of Turkmenistan and on his own behalf, the Head of state expressed sympathy and support to the families and friends of those who died in this difficult moment, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

The South Korean airline Jeju Air flight, en route from Bangkok to Muan, crashed while attempting to land at Muan Airport on December 29th. Of the 181 passengers on board, tragically, 179 lost their lives. ///nCa, 30 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Azerbaijan
  2. Turkmenistan expresses condolences to Russia on the act of terrorism
  3. Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Russia in connection with the events in Dagestan
  4. Erdogan thanks president of Turkmenistan for best wishes
  5. Turkmenistan sends message of condolence to Pakistan
  6. Turkmenistan expresses concern about the attempt on Donald Trump’s life
  7. The President of Turkmenistan sent a letter of condolence to the President of Kazakhstan
  8. Turkmenistan and South Korea Sign Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Forging Strategic Ties
  9. Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss opportunities for cooperation in the ICT sphere
  10. Central Asia’s Consolidation opens New Era of Cooperation with South Korea
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan