Turkmenistan expresses condolences to South Korea

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent condolences to the Acting President of the Republic of Korea, Choi Sang-Mok, in connection with the crash of the Jeju Air passenger plane, which led to numerous human casualties and injuries.

On behalf of the people, the Government of Turkmenistan and on his own behalf, the Head of state expressed sympathy and support to the families and friends of those who died in this difficult moment, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

The South Korean airline Jeju Air flight, en route from Bangkok to Muan, crashed while attempting to land at Muan Airport on December 29th. Of the 181 passengers on board, tragically, 179 lost their lives. ///nCa, 30 December 2024