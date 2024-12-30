Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed topical issues of Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation

During a telephone conversation on 30 December, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated each other and the fraternal peoples of the two countries on the coming 2025, sincerely wishing health, happiness, well-being, peace and prosperity, reports the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

A thorough exchange of views took place on topical issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The parties noted the dynamic growth of mutual trade, the expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, industry, agriculture and water management, the intensification of interdepartmental and interregional contacts, business, cultural and humanitarian exchange.

Mirziyoyev highlighted the high-level international events held this year in connection with the wide celebration of the 300th anniversary of poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. It is noted that Uzbek and Turkmen cinematographers have produced a feature film. A number of joint events were also held.

During the conversation, issues of regional cooperation in the context of preparations for the next meeting of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia were discussed.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events. ///nCa, 30 December 2024