News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed topical issues of Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed topical issues of Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation

By

During a telephone conversation on 30 December, President  Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated each other and the fraternal peoples of the two countries on the coming 2025, sincerely wishing health, happiness, well-being, peace and prosperity, reports the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

A thorough exchange of views took place on topical issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The parties noted the dynamic growth of mutual trade, the expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, industry, agriculture and water management, the intensification of interdepartmental and interregional contacts, business, cultural and humanitarian exchange.

Mirziyoyev highlighted the high-level international events held this year in connection with the wide celebration of the 300th anniversary of poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. It is noted that Uzbek and Turkmen cinematographers have produced a feature film. A number of joint events were also held.

During the conversation, issues of regional cooperation in the context of preparations for the next meeting of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia were discussed.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events. ///nCa, 30 December 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Water issues, gas supplies and upcoming high-level meetings – The President of Uzbekistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people discussed key issues of cooperation
  2. Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed issues of further deepening of strategic partnership relations
  3. Lavrov and Meredov discussed topical issues of Russian-Turkmen relations
  4. The President of Uzbekistan presented the National Leader of Turkmenistan with a collection of Magtymguly poems in Uzbek
  5. The Director of the International Institute of Central Asia and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan discussed issues of the Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership
  6. Uzbek President congratulates Arkadag Berdimuhamedov on his birthday
  7. President of Uzbekistan congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on his birthday
  8. Turkmen and Uzbek customs officials discussed the issue of increasing cargo flows across the border
  9. Important issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation have been discussed
  10. The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the development of bilateral relations
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan