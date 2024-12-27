News Central Asia (nCa)

Magtymguly Fragi Museum in the Turkmen village of Gerkez: a treasure trove of history and culture

The branch of the museum “Magtymguly Fragi”, located in the village of Gerkez in the Balkan provnce, is a place where visitors can touch the history and culture of Turkmenistan.

This museum, based at the 3rd secondary school named after Magtymguly, preserves valuable relics related to the life and work of the great poet and thinker, as well as household items reflecting the traditions and lifestyle of past generations.

The museum has a substantial collection of the poet’s works spanning various years, alongside a selection of Magtymguly’s personal belongings.

Among the most treasured items are a ring crafted by Magtymguly for Mengli (the girl Magtymguly was in love with) and a teapot he acquired during his travels in India, intended as a gift for his sister Zubeida. These cherished relics were generously donated to the museum by local families who had carefully preserved them for generations.

The teapot, a poignant reminder of the poet’s journey to India, was presented by Nurygarry Myammetdovlet, a descendant of Magtymguly’s nephew, Gurbandurdy Zelili. The exquisite ring, created for Mengli, was donated by etrap resident Gurbangeldy Bayramgeldiyev.

The museum also exhibits items of national clothing, horse harnesses and tools that were used in the household in ancient times. These include depbe (a vessel for storing oil and meat), suvkadi (a flask for water), as well as various finds from the Parhai and Chandir valleys.

The museum also preserves interesting archaeological finds, such as a 10th-century bell found in Monjukli Depe, and a 17th-18th-century clay pot for storing grain.

Special attention is drawn to the “darak”, a tool for combing camel hair.

The Museum of the village of Gerkez was built in 1983. ///nCa, 27 December 2024

 

