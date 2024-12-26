Turkmenistan expressed condolences to Azerbaijan

News Central Asia (nCa)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the numerous human casualties and injuries caused by the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

On behalf of the people and the Government of the country, as well as on his own behalf, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed words of sympathy and support at this difficult moment to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. 1 The flight, originally scheduled from Baku to Grozny, was diverted to Makhachkala and subsequently to Aktau due to adverse weather conditions. 2 69 people, including five crew members, were on board. Kazakh media reported 38 fatalities, with the remaining passengers with serious and moderate injuries. ///nCa, 26 December 2024

 

