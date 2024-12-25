Turkmenistan strengthens TB control: National Laboratory awarded international certificates

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan’s National Reference Laboratory has officially been certified for all molecular and phenotypic methods used in the control of tuberculosis (TB), the WHO representative office in Turkmenistan reports.

The laboratory has been awarded three certificates from the Munich-based Institute of Microbiology and Laboratory Medicine (IML).

In particular, the National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory of Turkmenistan has successfully passed:

1. The external quality assessment of molecular WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tests
2. The external quality assessment of Line Probe Assay
3. The external quality assessment of Drug Susceptibility Testing of First Line Drugs (Ritempicin,Isonlazid) and Drug Susceptibility Testing of-the Second Line Drugs

The IML Institute is one of the largest TB diagnostic centers in Europe and covers all conventional and molecular biological techniques of tuberculosis diagnostics. It is a WHO Supranational Reference Laboratory.

This achievement reinforces Turkmenistan’s commitment to global health and demonstrates significant progress in enhancing TB diagnosis and treatment. ///nCa, 25 December 2024

 

