Carbamide Production Surges in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s economic growth, driven by significant investments in its hydrocarbon sector, is yielding substantial benefits, including the production of vital mineral fertilizers and petrochemical products.

The Garabogaz carbamide-ammonia plant (Garabogazkarbamid), located in the Balkan province in western Turkmenistan, reported a remarkable production output of approximately 994,000 tons of carbamide from January to November 2024, according to the newspaper Turkmenistan.

This figure represents a 101.2% fulfillment of the production targets.

Around 75,000 tons of urea fertilizers were supplied to internal consumers, while 1,017,000 tons was exported to international markets.

Owned by the State Concern ‘Turkmenhimiya’, the Garabogazkarbamid plant is located 3.5 km east of the city of Garabogaz, on the Caspian Sea coastline. This facility, the largest of its kind in Central Asia, with a design capacity of 1.15 million tons of urea and 660,000 tons of synthetic ammonia per year, was commissioned in 2018.

Recently, ‘Turkmenhimiya’ entered into a Framework Agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific, Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Turkey)

, and Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) to secure comprehensive service and maintenance support for the Garabogazkarbamid plant. ///nCa, 25 December 2024