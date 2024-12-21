TEKNOFEST 2025 in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is Now Accepting Applications!

Applications for participation in the Teknofest festival in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have been accepted. This year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of new competitions, providing a platform for aspiring inventors and developers to showcase their talents and win big.

Compete and Win Big

Social Innovation Competition (New!) – Develop creative tech solutions to tackle social challenges.

TEKNOFEST Robolig Blue Homeland Competition – Hone your robotics and programming skills.

TEKNOFEST Drone Championship – TRNC Stage – Push the boundaries of drone technology.

TEKNOFEST TRNC Research Project Competition (New!) – Find innovative solutions for agriculture, environment, and energy in the TRNC.

HackMasters Blue Homeland Competition (New!) – Showcase your cybersecurity expertise.

Tourism Technology Competition – Develop groundbreaking solutions to promote tourism in Turkey and the TRNC.

Flying Car Simulation Competition – Take flight in a virtual world and experience the future of aviation.

Participating teams will have the opportunity to present their projects to a distinguished panel of judges and compete for a prize pool of 2.5 million Turkish liras and 3 million for financial support).

The application window closes on January 15, 2025. Visit the official TEKNOFEST website (teknofest.org) for detailed competition guidelines and eligibility requirements.

Stay Connected

Follow TEKNOFEST on social media for the latest updates:

///nCa, 21 December 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)