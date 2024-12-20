Turkmenistan and Malaysia strengthen cooperation in various fields – new agreements inked in the field of education

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Malaysia, members of the Government delegation met with their Malaysian counterparts in Kuala Lumpur, where key issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas were discussed.

The parties noted the positive dynamics of the development of interstate relations, which are enhanced by regular contacts at the highest, intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels.

During the constructive exchange of views, priority vectors of partnership were identified, including the fuel and energy sector, trade, economic and investment spheres, industry, transport and communications, agriculture, and business cooperation.

The importance of the humanitarian field in interstate relations, including science, education and culture, was also emphasized.

Following the negotiations, a large package of documents was signed, including:

• Memorandum of Understanding between the International University of Humanities and Development and the University of Malaya.

• Memorandum of Understanding between the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan and Universiti Tenaga Nasional.

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering and Universiti Tenaga Nasional.

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering and the Sunway University (Malaysia).

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Engineering, Technical and Transport Communications of Turkmenistan and the Sunway University (Malaysia).

• Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management and Sunway University (Malaysia).

In addition, the importance of developing mutually beneficial contacts through the media was noted.///nCa, 20 December 2024