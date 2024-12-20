News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Malaysia strengthen cooperation in various fields – new agreements inked in the field of education

Turkmenistan and Malaysia strengthen cooperation in various fields – new agreements inked in the field of education

By

Within the framework of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Malaysia, members of the Government delegation met with their Malaysian counterparts in Kuala Lumpur, where key issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas were discussed.

The parties noted the positive dynamics of the development of interstate relations, which are enhanced by regular contacts at the highest, intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels.

During the constructive exchange of views, priority vectors of partnership were identified, including the fuel and energy sector, trade, economic and investment spheres, industry, transport and communications, agriculture, and business cooperation.

The importance of the humanitarian field in interstate relations, including science, education and culture, was also emphasized.

Following the negotiations, a large package of documents was signed, including:

• Memorandum of Understanding between the International University of Humanities and Development and the University of Malaya.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan and Universiti Tenaga Nasional.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering and Universiti Tenaga Nasional.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering and the Sunway University (Malaysia).
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Engineering, Technical and Transport Communications of Turkmenistan and the Sunway University (Malaysia).
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management and Sunway University (Malaysia).

In addition, the importance of developing mutually beneficial contacts through the media was noted.///nCa, 20 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. “Discover Malaysia” Seminar: Steps to strengthen tourism partnership between Turkmenistan and Malaysia
  2. The UAE aims to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of education
  3. The President of Mongolia made first-ever state visit to Turkmenistan – Agreements on transport, agriculture and tourism inked – Joint Statement on Interstate relations and Cooperation adopted
  4. Turkmenistan and Qatar expand cooperation in the field of diplomatic education
  5. TIF 2024: 18 agreements and MoUs inked on the sidelines of the Turkmen Investment Forum in Ashgabat
  6. National and European experts discussed the prospects of cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the field of education
  7. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen mutual understanding and expand cooperation in all fields, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  8. Turkmenistan and Volgograd expand cooperation in the field of higher education
  9. UAE and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in education and science
  10. Turkmen and Uzbek customs officers strengthen cooperation in the field of personnel training
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan