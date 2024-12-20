JOINT STATEMENT between Malaysia and Turkmenistan on the occasion of the Official Visit of His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan to Malaysia

1. The President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, undertook an Official Visit to Malaysia from 18 to 19 December 2024 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

2. This is the first visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to Malaysia and served to reaffirm the strong relations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan. Both countries have enjoyed mutual benefits in various fields of interest since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 17 May 1992. The relations have been strengthened with the cooperation in the field of oil and gas industry, a significant milestone for both countries.

3. During the visit, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Perdana Square, Prime Minister’s Office, Putrajaya. After the welcoming ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Both Leaders held substantive discussions, which took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussion covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

4. Both Leaders underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, which will contribute substantially to the solidification of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. Both Leaders agreed to continue the close cooperation in various regional and international organisations.

5. Recognising a shared vision, the two Leaders emphasised the significance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, and noted PETRONAS’ positive, long-lasting experience in this field. Both Leaders are committed to building a robust, long-term partnership with a strong focus on oil and gas industry, aiming for continued growth and mutual prosperity. This reaffirms both countries’ commitment to exploring new opportunities in the spirit of mutual benefit.

6. In realising the full potential of bilateral relations, both Leaders recognised the need to maintain regular contacts, consultations and close coordination at various levels, as well as promote regular exchange of ideas and opinions on international issues at the margins of international meetings and conferences such as the United Nations Organisations, Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation and other important international organization frameworks.

7. The Leaders agreed that the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Malaysia has enormous potential. In realising the full economic potential of the two countries, both Leaders expressed readiness to develop it on the basis of equality and mutual benefits. In this regard, the Leaders welcomed the mutual readiness to establish the Turkmen-Malaysian Business Council.

8. Looking ahead, both Leaders emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of transportation, culture, education, tourism and sports, which will contribute positively to the strengthening of relations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

9. Both Leaders also agreed that in the efforts to promote people-to-people contact and understanding, exchange programmes between institutions of higher education and research institutes should be further strengthened. The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting deeper cooperation in higher education by welcoming the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between the public and private universities of both countries.

10. The Leaders welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of Turkmenistan in the field of tourism, the Memorandum of Understanding between Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, as well as between National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

11. The Leaders also witnessed the Exchange of Notes between Malaysia and Turkmenistan on Partial Visa Abolishment Agreement for diplomatic and official passports holders (PVAA), Air Services Agreement (ASA) and Aviation Industry, as well as between the Institutes of Foreign Relations of both countries on cooperation in the field of training for diplomats and scientific exchange.

12. Both Leaders highlighted the need for concerted efforts to build up the climate of confidence and mutual understanding, as well as strengthen stability regionally and internationally. These principles resonate with both the ASEAN Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN) and Turkmenistan’s initiative for the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation in Central Asia. As Malaysia prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, the support shown by Turkmenistan further strengthens this shared vision, promoting mutual understanding, regional independence, and cooperative security efforts. Malaysia encourages Turkmenistan to consider acceding to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

13. Both Leaders welcomed the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 78/266 of 21 March 2024.

14. The Leaders underlined the importance of the initiatives launched by both countries at the international and regional levels, such as Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, and the International Forum in Ashgabat hosted by Turkmenistan on 11 October 2024, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of poet Magtymguly Fragi.

15. Both Leaders reaffirmed that international challenges must be resolved through peaceful means, including the Palestinian cause, in full accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. Leaders called for unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory. Both Leaders emphasized the importance of a just and lasting solution of the above-mentioned challenge in bringing peace and stability to the region.

16. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia for their warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the delegation of Turkmenistan during their stay in Malaysia.

17. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also took the opportunity to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to undertake a reciprocal visit to Turkmenistan. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim accepted the invitation with appreciation. Both sides agreed that the dates of the visit would be decided through diplomatic channels.

President of Turkmenistan Prime Minister of Malaysia

Serdar Berdimuhamedov Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim



Putrajaya, 19 December 2024

