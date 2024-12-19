UNDP Turkmenistan Celebrates Recognition at the People Awards 2024

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Turkmenistan is proud to announce its recognition at the People Awards 2024. The awards celebrate exceptional contributions to advancing the People for 2030 strategy, a transformative initiative that fosters innovation, inclusivity, and resilience across UNDP offices worldwide.

UNDP Turkmenistan earned Second Place in the Employee Engagement Excellence Award in this global award, a testament to its efforts in fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative workplace culture. By creating a more inclusive environment for all staff, introducing team-building activities, and championing gender equality, the office achieved exceptional staff satisfaction scores and established a standard of excellence for organizational practices in the region and beyond.

Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, expressed her pride in the achievement, stating: “This recognition underscores our collective efforts to create a workplace where every individual feels valued, empowered, and motivated to contribute. At UNDP Turkmenistan, we remain committed to upholding the values of inclusion and innovation, which are central to the People for 2030 strategy.”

As UNDP Turkmenistan celebrates this milestone, it moves forward with renewed determination to build on its successes and remains committed to advancing the People for 2030 strategy. The office continues to prioritize its goal of creating a resilient and inclusive workplace for its staff in Turkmenistan.

***

As the United Nations’ leading development agency, UNDP works in 170 countries to support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By helping countries design sustainable policies, cultivate strong leadership, foster partnerships, and strengthen institutions, UNDP drives progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

With the support of national and international partners, UNDP has made a lasting impact on the lives of people in Turkmenistan. Joint efforts focus on key priorities, including economic diversification, digital transformation, strengthening the rule of law and human rights, addressing climate change through mitigation and adaptation, reducing disaster risks, and enhancing health and social protection systems, with particular attention to the most vulnerable populations.

The organization remains committed to advancing Turkmenistan’s national development agenda by drawing on global expertise, adopting best practices, and utilizing innovative solutions and advanced technologies to create a sustainable future for all. ///nCa, 19 December 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)