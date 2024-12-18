The National Leader of the Turkmen people received the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council

On 17 December, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council Eric Stewart.

During the meeting, Eric Stewart expressed the great interest of the US business community in working in the Turkmen market.

He also shared his impressions of the Turkmen nature, noting Turkmenistan’s careful attitude to the environment and large-scale biodiversity protection efforts, which serve as an example for the world. Stewart stressed that environmental protection is the result of the state environmental policy laid down by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in turn, noted Turkmenistan’s active cooperation with international organizations, in particular with the United Nations, in the field of ecology.

He also thanked the United States for supporting the resolutions of the UN General Assembly adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan, such as “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust”, “Central Asia – Zone of Peace, trust and cooperation”, “United Nations Friendship Games” and “Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia Asia.”

During the conversation, it was emphasized that the United States of America is one of Turkmenistan’s key and strategic partners. The importance of American business circles in the context of cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, energy, agriculture and transport was noted.

Trade and economic partnership is one of the main directions of interstate cooperation. The successful activities of American companies in Turkmenistan and the growing interest of the US business community in partnership were highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of Turkmenistan confirmed the country’s readiness to further develop the interstate dialogue and thanked Eric Stewart for his contribution to expanding cooperation. ///nCa, 18 December 2024