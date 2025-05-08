Press tour to the Republic of Belarus #4 – Belovezhskaya Pushcha: a symbol of harmony between man and nature

Elvira Kadyrova, Brest region, Belarus, 6 May 2025

In the southwest of Belarus, on the very border with Poland, lies Belovezhskaya Pushcha—a remarkable national park recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. It stands as one of the largest and oldest woodlands in Europe, preserving a unique ecosystem rich in biodiversity.

As part of a press tour to the Republic of Belarus, our group of journalists from the CIS and EAEU countries had the privilege of visiting this historic natural sanctuary. We immersed ourselves in the serene atmosphere of ancient trees and witnessed the majestic bison in their protected habitat.

The bison, an iconic symbol of Belovezhskaya Pushcha, are awe-inspiring creatures, sometimes weighing up to a ton. They thrive in specially designated enclosures, where visitors can observe them up close. Recently, one of the females in the enclosure gave birth to a calf—a heartening sign that these magnificent animals are well-adapted to their protected environment.

Beyond bison, visitors strolling through the park may encounter moose, deer, and a rich diversity of bird species, making Belovezhskaya Pushcha a truly enchanting destination for nature lovers.

A key mission of the reserve is the conservation and restoration of the bison population, along with the protection of other rare, valuable, and endangered species of flora and fauna native to this territory.

Spanning 150,000 hectares, Belovezhskaya Pushcha boasts 117,000 hectares of relict forest. It is home to 1,024 species of flora—including endemic plants—and 12,000 species of fauna. Notably, animal populations within the reserve remain stable, and migration is minimal due to favorable food supply and habitat conditions.

Many animals undergo a period of adaptation in enclosures before being released into the wild, allowing researchers to study natural ecological processes and the biodiversity of this unique national park.

Belovezhskaya Pushcha is home to approximately 60 settlements, including villages and individual farms. Remarkably, the presence of humans does not disturb the wildlife, making this forest a rare example of ecological balance and harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

Beyond its breathtaking landscapes, Belovezhskaya Pushcha is a living monument of history, preserving its centuries-old legacy while standing as a natural treasure of global significance.

Since ancient times, the richness of the Pushcha—its diverse wildlife, abundant flint deposits, and strategic water trade routes connecting the Baltic and the Black Sea—has drawn settlers and hunters to its lands.

Visitors can truly experience the grandeur of nature here. Towering century-old oak trees, reaching heights of up to 30 meters, line the forest trails, their rustling crowns whispering tales of the past. Among these venerable guardians stands the legendary Oak Patriarch, estimated by dendrologists to be around 600 years old. In an attempt to measure its immense girth, six of our colleagues joined hands in a circle—only then could they fully embrace its colossal trunk.

Archaeological discoveries, including the graves of the Melograd culture (7th–3rd centuries BC) and later burials from the 11th–13th centuries, attest to the deep historical roots of Belovezhskaya Pushcha. Throughout the centuries, despite shifting political affiliations, the forest remained a prized hunting ground for the highest nobility—Kievan and Lithuanian princes, Polish kings, Russian tsars, and Soviet leaders.

Beyond royal hunts, the land of Belovezhskaya Pushcha carries echoes of significant historical events, including the Napoleonic invasion.

In 1939, historical circumstances led to the forest’s incorporation into the Byelorussian SSR, where it was designated a state nature reserve. Its status evolved in 1991 when it became the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park. Just a year later, UNESCO recognized its most valuable sections, listing them as World Heritage sites—the first such designation in the former USSR. In 1993, it was granted the status of a biosphere reserve, underscoring its global ecological significance.

Simply put, if you plan to explore Belarus, Belovezhskaya Pushcha deserves a prominent place on your itinerary. Here, nature offers serenity amid life’s bustle, a rare opportunity to connect with wildlife, and a profound sense of harmony that makes every visit unforgettable. ///nCa, 7 May 2025

