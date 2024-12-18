Students from Turkmenistan visited the head office of ADNOC in Abu Dhabi

A group of students from the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan made a study visit to the United Arab Emirates. As part of the educational program organized by the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan in cooperation with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the future diplomats visited the head office of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), according to the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan.

During the visit, the students were warmly welcomed by senior ADNOC executives: Executive Vice President for HR Strategy, Talent Management and Efficiency Ayesha Al Hammadi and Sultan Al-Ghaithi, Senior Vice President ADNOC Group People Development. The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, was also present at the meeting.

The students had the opportunity to get acquainted with the activities of one of the largest energy companies in the world and communicate with experienced specialists. The meeting became an excellent platform for the exchange of experience and discussion of prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE in the energy sector.

The training program developed for Turkmen students includes not only visits to companies and government institutions, but also cultural events aimed at learning the history and traditions of the UAE. The five-day program provided young diplomats with a unique opportunity to broaden their horizons and gain practical knowledge that will be useful for their future professional activities.///nCa, 18 December 2024