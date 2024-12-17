Turkmen-American Business Forum held in Ashgabat

On Monday, 16 December, a Turkmen-American business Forum was held in Ashgabat, bringing together representatives of the business circles of both countries. The forum was attended by a delegation of American businessmen, headed by Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmen-American Business Council.

Turkmen officials welcomed the visit of Mr. Stewart, viewing it as a crucial step towards expanding business-to-business cooperation between the two countries. Forum participants emphasized the friendly nature of Turkmen-American relations, built on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit.

The sides expressed their commitment to strengthening multifaceted cooperation in trade, investment, and business, recognizing the vital role of the Turkmen-American Business Council in facilitating these efforts.

Turkmenistan is open for cooperation and supports the efforts of the US business community to strengthen its position in the Turkmen market.

American companies have expressed interest in expanding cooperation and participating in the implementation of large-scale government programs in the Central Asian region. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the United States, a rich experience of joint activities has been accumulated. Companies such as John Deere, Case, General Electric, Boeing and others are successfully operating in strategically important sectors of the economy.

The Turkmen-American Business Council plays a key role in strengthening economic relations by organizing regular business meetings, forums and exhibitions that promote contacts between the public and private sectors of the two countries.

The priority areas of cooperation are trade and investment activities in the supply of equipment for industry, agriculture and water management.

There are also great prospects for cooperation in the field of fuel and energy complex, transport and communications, construction, innovative technologies, healthcare and ecology.

The forum participants discussed the possibilities of increasing bilateral cooperation in various sectors of the economy, investments, high technologies and expanding trade turnover.

Within the framework of the forum, representatives of ministries, departments and private companies met with American businessmen, where plans for further development of bilateral relations were discussed.

DPM Baymurat Annamamedov (industry, construction) met with a delegation from John Deere, led by Peter Sasek, Vice President for the CIS. The meeting focused on expanding the partnership, particularly in the supply of modern agricultural machinery and technologies to the Turkmen agricultural sector.

During the discussions, the parties explored concrete steps for implementing joint projects, including training and skill development programs for local specialists. The sides emphasized that strengthening bilateral economic ties would significantly contribute to the advancement of agriculture in Turkmenistan.

DPM Nokerguly Atagulyyev (trade) and Pater Sasek discussed issues related to modernizing agricultural machinery, increasing the efficiency of agricultural processes, and improving conditions for farmers.

They also explored prospects for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector, including the supply of high-quality agricultural equipment and technologies, as well as the implementation of innovative solutions in Turkmenistan’s agro-industrial sector.

DPM Tangryguly Atakhalliyev (agriculture) and a delegation of Case New Holland, led by Business Director Stuart Campbell, discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships in key sectors of the country’s economy, such as agriculture, machine engineering, and construction.

DPM Batyr Amanov (oil and gas) met with Nikolai Yurchenko, Director of Strategic Development at Westport Trading Europe Ltd. The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to expand the company’s presence in the Turkmen market, with a particular emphasis on investments in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. ///nCa, 17 December 2024